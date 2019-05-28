Man fires shotgun, threatens troopers

FRANKSTOWN TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Hollidaysburg have arrested a man after they say he fired a shotgun into the air and threatened troopers.

Shawn Watson, 49 of Williamsburg was allegedly involved in an argument with a woman at a residence on Long Road. Police say Watson walked outside and fired a round of bullets into the air. Police say he also threatened to shoot troopers when they showed up. Watson then fled the scene. He was eventually apprehended and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.