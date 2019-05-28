Local fire company prepares hours before severe weather hits

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — As soon as severe weather warnings were issued by the Weather Service or Cambria County 911, folks at Richland Township Fire Department started organizing their response plan.

Hours before the storm’s arrival, folks at the fire company used their group chat system to figure out how many crews they’ll have available and which stations will be filled.

“It puts us in a great position to prepare and know where we have resources throughout our service area,” Deputy Chief Bob Heffelfinger said.

Heffelfinger added their job is to clear the roadway when a tree falls, but that changes if a power line is taken down with it.

“When those trees are on power lines, we’re there to make sure the residents stay away those trees and certainly vehicles traveling,” he said.

Hellfelfigner warned folks that even if they don’t see sparks coming from the power lines, they need to stay away.

“We operate under the methodology that every line is a charged line,” he said.

As soon as a tree goes down, or you lose power, officials said get somewhere safe, and call 911.

The deputy chief said in big storms, first responders are getting multiple calls at a time and do their best efficiently respond to those incidents.