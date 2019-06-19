Local elementary school shutting down

CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ) — On Tuesday night the State College board of directors have approved the formal closing of Lemont elementary school.

2019 was the last year students attended classes at the 81-year-old building.

Next year students in Lemont will attend the newly named ”spring creek elementary school.”

The new school will join Lemont and Houserville Elementary together.

The school district says they’re still looking to determine what to do with the former Lemont Elementary building.

On Tuesday night the district’s board of directors also approved a master plan for elementary school playground renovations.

A contract with Metcalf design was also approved by a 7-2 vote, allowing the company to give design and construction services for the first phase of playground updates at Corl street, Radio Park, and Spring Creek Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Bob O’Donnell says the district will consider renovating other elementary school playgrounds next year.

