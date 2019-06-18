Johnstown Inclined Plane awaits Thunder in the Valley Rally

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Thunder in the Valley Rally affects many local businesses in the community. One of them, the inclined plane.

Johnstown’s Inclined Plane is the world’s steepest vehicular incline, drawing countless people to the area each year, just like the rally.

CamTran Marketing Manager Jessica Kister says not only has the rally helped bring more people to the incline, but it also gives bikers and visitors something to do.

“These four days of thunder are our biggest days here at the incline. One of the hallmarks of the Johnstown Inclined Plane is that it’s the steepest vehicular incline in the world. A really great hallmark is that all the bikers that attend thunder this weekend can actually take their bikes on our incline cart and bring them up and down the hillside.”

The Thunder in the Valley Rally kicks off Thursday night.