IHOP may change name again

The International House of Pancakes is suggesting it will change its name again.

The hint came in a brief video on Twitter. The company urges fans to learn, quote, “what could the p be” on June 3rd.

Many on social media were understandably confused by all this.

You may remember, it temporarily changed its name to I – HOB last year to promote its new line of burgers.

Some suggestions to what the “P” stands for, includes publicity stunt.

And another even wondered, jokingly, if I-HOP was looking into entering the presidential race.