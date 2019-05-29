IHOP may change name again

The International House of Pancakes is suggesting it will change its name again.
The hint came in a brief video on Twitter. The company urges fans to learn, quote, “what could the p be” on June 3rd.
Many on social media were understandably confused by all this.
You may remember, it temporarily changed its name to I – HOB last year to promote its new line of burgers.
Some suggestions to what the “P” stands for, includes publicity stunt.
And another even wondered, jokingly, if I-HOP was looking into entering the presidential race.