I-80 crash and fuel spill causes closures, hours of traffic

A tractor trailer that crashed in a construction zone on I-80 in Brookville caused a backlog of traffic, since Tuesday morning.

Tracy Zents , Director for Jefferson County Emergency Services tells WTAJ around 8:15 Tuesday morning a tractor trailer hit several concrete dividers in a construction zone at mile marker 84 on I-80. The trailer spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

Since then crews worked throughout Tuesday to clean up the area and set the dividers back up.

The interstate was closed east bound from exit 81, Hazen to exit 86, Reynoldsville .