Highmark, UPMC extend contract 10 years

After months of back and forth discussions with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, UPMC and Highmark have agreed to a 10-year contract extension, making this the longest deal that UPMC has ever made with any insurer.

“This is a really, really big deal. This is something that has been dividing this community and really served as a potential problem for all of Pennsylvania,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

The plan allows any patient with Highmark insurance to continue using UPMC facilities and doctors anywhere in the Commonwealth. Some folks said the decision is long overdue.

“I think that it’s a great idea. The separation actually hurt a lot of people, and I think it should’ve never been separated and always should be one,” Greensburg resident Marykay Nure said.

Shapiro said, “Without this agreement, millions of patients—including seniors, cancer patients, and working mothers—would have had their health care abruptly upended.”

“I’ve personally had a major neck surgery done at UPMC. It basiclly saved my quality of life, and, you know, I just moved here from Youngstown about four years ago, and I know UPMC has a real broad reach, and to keep it local, if that’s what this is doing, is a wonderful thing,” Richland resident John Dysert said.

Shaprio said he’s negotiated with both UPMC and Highmark for the past two years, reaching an official agreement in the recent weeks.

“As a result of these discussions, patients are no long caught in the middle, and the power is returned to the consumers,” he said.

The current contract between UPMC and Highmark is due to expire on Sunday. The new plan takes effect on Monday.