Great Outdoor Picnic draws over 1,000 people

CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today the Wild Life for Everyone and the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists held their 5th annual Great Outdoor Picnic at Penn’s Cave in Centre Hall.

The event promotes outdoor sports as well as Pennsylvania’s wildlife.

There were activities such as archery, bb gun shooting, a hunting game, and plenty of food for the public to enjoy.

Executive Director Harold Daub of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists says over 1,000 people came out for the event.

This event will be back next year for their sixth year.