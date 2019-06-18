Governor vetoes $100M private schools bill in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf outlines climate action plan at press conference. Governor Wolf and members of the administration joined state legislators and environmental advocates in a press conference at the Capitol Media Center in Harrisburg to unveil the state’s new climate plan and to announce new steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 04.29.2019Governor Tom Wolf was […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing budget-season legislation to substantially ramp up taxpayer support for private and religious schools in Pennsylvania.

In Wolf’s veto message Tuesday, he questioned why Pennsylvania should expand a tax credit that subsidizes private institutions while the state’s public school system remains underfunded.

The Democratic governor also criticized the tax credit program as lacking accountability, saying little is known about its educational quality or the middleman groups that can withhold 20% of the money.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the bill over Wolf’s objections amid budget discussions. Just four Democrats voted for it.

It would have nearly doubled the Educational Improvement Tax Credit to $210 million annually. The program effectively lets corporations and business people direct tens of millions in tax dollars to favored private and religious schools.

