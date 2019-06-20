GIANT Food Stores launch “PA Preferred” tags on local products

CARLISE, Pa. (WTAJ) — GIANT Food Stores have launched “PA Preferred” shelf tags in all of its locations in Pennsylvania so customers can easily find brands and agricultural products grown, produced, and processed in Pennsylvania.

The PA Department of Agriculture Secretary, Russell Redding joined GIANT Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Matt Simon as they launched the new tag program.

Through the first of its kind program by a retailer in Pennsylvania, more than 900 items including meat, poultry, dairy, snacks, condiments, sauces, and even pet food, are now able to be identified with the PA Preferred tags, easily seen on the shelf, year-round.

“GIANT is grateful for its deep connection to Pennsylvania’s farmers, growers, and suppliers, and for more than 95 years, we have been committed to sourcing locally grown and produced products,” said Simon. “Our new PA Preferred shelf tags educate our customers and simplify their shopping experience, all while highlighting our unyielding passion for an industry that is, quite literally, the backbone of our business. We couldn’t be more excited to showcase these fantastic products in such a unique way.”

Pennsylvania farmers and agribusinesses are the leading economic driver in the Commonwealth, with 59,000 farm families, 7.7 million acres of farmland, with $7.5 billion in cash receipts annually from production agriculture. The industry also raises revenue and supplies jobs through support services such as food processing, marketing, transportation, and farm equipment.

In total, production agriculture and agribusiness contribute $135.7 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy.





“While GIANT has served as a community cornerstone for decades, they’ve done a remarkable job of keeping their finger on the pulse of consumer trends, as evidenced by this new program,” said Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “It’s a win-win for consumers and the agriculture industry alike and will help shoppers better connect their food to the farm, helping to strengthen the relationship Pennsylvanians have with local producers.”

The new tag program comes as GIANT readies to celebrate the arrival of the local produce season in its stores. GIANT will recognize the local farmers it does business with through a multi-faceted marketing campaign that includes in-store signage and displays, social and digital media, tv and radio advertising, billboards and the company’s very own in-store Savory magazine.