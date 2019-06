JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A commercial vehicle crashed in a construction zone on Interstate 80 has left it closed going east from exit 81, Hazen to exit 86, Reynoldsville.

A HAZMAT team was called to the scene and traffic is being detoured from exit 81 to SR 28, to SR 219, then back to I-80 at exit 97.

The closed section of the interstate is expected to re-open at around 5 p.m. today.