Funeral home becomes first in county to add crematory

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield funeral home will be the first in Clearfield County to offer cremation services under the same roof.

A crematory was installed Monday at Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory.

The crematory is part of a half million dollar expansion to the funeral home.

Owner Kevin Beardsley said they wanted to offer cremation because the way funerals are held is changing.

“I’ve been here since 1990 and I’ve seen a lot of changes in the funeral business itself,” Beardsley said. “So we’re just trying to adapt and keep up with what the consumer wants.”

Beardsley said in 2016, the nationwide cremation rate surpassed the burial rate for the first time.

“They predict nationwide by 2030, 70 percent of the population will be cremated.,” he said.

Previously, in Clearfield County, cremations were done by a third-party crematory.

Now, instead of going to a third-party, loved ones will stay in in the funeral home’s care.

“This way, we can ensure you when your loved one dies, and we take care of whatever viewing and service and disposition of cremated remains, once we hand you back that urn, that’s 100 percent your loved one,” Beardsley said.

The crematory will be completely installed this week. It’s expected to be operational by around mid-July.