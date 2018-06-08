Frank Perehinec: Dad A Day

Today we want to honor another dad during our annual Dad A Day contest.

This is a picture of Frank Perehinec.

It was sent to us by his daughter Shalen. 

She says quote “My dad is one of a kind. Young at heart, he’s always up for an adventure. He’s the kind of dad who gets a knee replacement, yet challenges me to a race a few months later; the dad who cheers passionately at almost every steelers home game; and the dad who would drop anything to be there for me and my brother. We love our dad… And his crazy adventures.”

