Ferguson Township Police hosts annual Bike Rodeo

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — From 11 am to 1 pm today, the Ferguson Township Police Department held their annual Bike Rodeo in the Weis parking lot on Martin Street in State College.

The event is teaching children not only how to ride a bike with Ferguson Township Police officers, but to teach them the importance of bike safety.

There was a local bike shop on hand making sure bikes were well maintained. Weis also provided free food in the parking lot as well.

The Sergeant of Ferguson Township Police, Ryan Hendrick, talks about the importance of bike safety in the video above.