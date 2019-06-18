DUBOIS (WTAJ) — A local family is celebrating two graduations.
Ray and Andrew Serafini are Father and son, as well as brockway natives.
Recently they walked together as they earned individual degrees from Penn State DuBois.
Ray says it was planned this way, while his son Andrew says, “It was a great opportunity to go through the experience with him. Being able to walk across the stage on the same day as your dad is something most people won’t be able to experience.”
Father and son graduate together
