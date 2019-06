A picture of the damage to the vehicle in the deer and car collision. (Photo Courtesy of Sinking Valley Volunteer Fire Company Facebook.)

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sinking Valley Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle colliding with a deer on Hileman Road in Tyrone Township.

The deer crashed through the front windshield of the car. The deer was killed from the impact.

More damage of the car, and deer inside the car. (Photo Courtesy of Sinking Valley Volunteer Fire Company).

Officials say the female driver was transported by AMED to Tyrone Hospital with minor injuries.