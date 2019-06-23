Curwensville community honors late coach with trout stocking

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Its been nearly three weeks since this Curwensville community lost their football coach Andy Evanko.

Family, friends, former players, and coaches met at the West Bank Susquehanna River yesterday morning to do something unique to honor their late coach and friend.

Coach Evanko lost his four year battle with ALS on June 5th.

The community wanted to continue to honor an incredible man. Pat Domico knew the perfect way to honor the late Curwensville football coach: by stocking the Susquehanna River with Trout.

Domico also presented Coach Evanko’s wife, Tina, with a Memorial Stocking Certificate.