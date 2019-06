Madera Fire Company along with other fire companies put out a fire on Lynne Street in Madera.

MADERA, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Madera Fire Company along with other crews responded to a house fire in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on Lynne Street in Madera. Crews responded to the call around 2:30 am this morning. It took crews multiple hours to put out the fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.