Clay shoot event for suicide prevention

MCCONNELSTOWN, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A sporting clay shoot in Huntingdon County will raise money and awareness for mental health.

Friday is the third annual Scott Sipple Memorial Clay Shoot.

It’s named in honor of Sipple who died by suicide.

Money goes to local organizations that support mental health, veterans or youth sports.

“It’s very nice to get people in the gun community together to do something good for mental health awareness as well because a lot of times people only associate guns with negative things when it comes to suicide,” foundation president Gary Harpster said.

The shoot begins at noon at Shenecoy sportsman club in McConnelstown.

Following the shoot, there will be a gun bash for a chance to win one of 20 guns.

For more information on the foundation and how to donate, click here.