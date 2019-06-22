The second annual Central PA Theatre and Dance Festival kicked off Friday in downtown State College.

Since the 100 block of South Allen Street was blocked off for the event, families could draw and dance.

Co-founder Cynthia Mazzant, says towns like state college play a big role in helping local artists.



“The arts thrive in communities that are able to support them and it’s not just about being professional artists, it’s about learning to stand up and talk and it’s about learning to just have fun and not being afraid to look silly,” Cynthia Mazzant, Co-Founder for the Central PA Theatre and Dance Festival, said.

Events will be going on at South Allen Steet, State Theatre and the MLK plaza, this weekend.

You can take salsa lessons, practice improv, and watch dances from contemporary to ballet.