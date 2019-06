MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Somerset County men are facing charges for allegedly not reporting suspected child abuse.

Police said Mark and Jason Witt are both directors at TeenQuest, a youth mission camp in Milford Township. We’re told both of them are also ordained.

Officers told us the two suspects are mandated reporters and learned about the abuse sometime last month. Officials said they never made a report on the child’s behalf.