BREAKING: Tractor Trailer crash closes part of Route 30

by: Bill Shannon

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Early this morning, crews were sent out to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Route 30.

Currently, EMS and police are on the scene. Route 30 in Bedford County, west of Schellsburg between Burnt Mills Road and Buena Vista Road has been closed while they continue to handle the crash. 

If you know of an alternate way to your destination, you’re encouraged to use that. No injuries have been reported at this time, and we’ll update the information as it becomes available.

