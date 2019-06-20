BREAKING: Deadly tractor trailer, car crash closes part of Route 30

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer and car crash that happened this morning, June 20, on Route 30.

It’s been confirmed by Bedford County 911 that the Bedford County Coroner was called to the scene at 8:07 a.m.

Route 30 in Bedford County, west of Schellsburg between Burnt Mills Road and Buena Vista Road has been closed while they continue to handle the crash.

State Police are investigating the deadly crash. We’ll update this story as information becomes available.