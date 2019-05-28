Boalsburg continues 150 year-old Memorial Day traditions

When you come to Boalsburg on highway 322, you pass by a sign that says, “Boalsburg, Birthplace of Memorial day”, where fallen soldiers have been celebrated since 1864.



On Memorial Day people in Boalsburg came to the Boalsburg Cemetery to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers.

Thomas Spanos, Ben Tuthill and boy scouts with Troop 380 performed color guard to honor veterans who paid for our freedom with their lives.

“ Freedom really isn’t free, because a lot of people have to sacrifice themselves to get a free country,” Thomas Spanos, Assistant Patrol Leader with Boy Scouts Troop 380 in Bolasburg, said.

At the service, speakers talked about how in 1864, three boalsburg woman laid flowers on the grave of a loved who died in the Civil War. That’s what the town claims was the first celebration of Memorial Day. That was in 1864, which led to the town having a Memorial Day in 1869, which then took off across the nation.



“ As Memorial Day became more prominent nationally, then it became more important for the people here , and they support it in huge numbers,” Bill Fisher, 1st Lt. Executive Officer for the Battery 3rd PA Volunteer Light Artillery, said.