Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary hosts 70th Annual Bellefonte Children’s Fair

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club held its 70th annual Bellefonte Children’s Fair on the intersections of East Curtin and Armor Streets.

The event is held every year as a way to bring together the local community and kids for a day of fun, food, and music.

This year was a change from previous years. The Children’s Fair is usually held at a park or in a center, but this year it was held in a residential area.

All proceeds from the fair will go to Bellefonte Community Playgrounds and Parks.

Event Coordinator for the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club, Kathleen Edwards, talks about the changes she has seen with the Fair.