Arts center launches annual fund drive

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Arts Center of Cambria County just launched their 18th Annual Sustaining Fund Drive.

The money raised goes towards their general operations cost, allowing the center to host free or affordable events and classes year round.

They reached their goal of $35,000 during the last fund drive.

The executive director, Angela Godin, said it’s important to keep the arts alive in their community.

“By nurturing and fostering the arts, it actually helps with so many areas like Science and Math, and all the other things to really give those creative juices flowing,” she said.

The fund drive lasts for a full year, and they hope to reach their goal of $ 35,000 again.