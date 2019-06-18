Allegiant to add service from University Park Airport

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegiant Air has announced they will add nonstop flights out of State College to two destinations in Florida.

According to a news release from the Las Vegas budget airline, you’ll be able to fly directly to Sanford(a short drive from Orlando and Daytona Beach) and also St. Pete(18 Miles from Downtown Tampa).

We’re very excited to bring our brand of convenient, friendly service to State College with these two routes, and we’re very grateful for the partnership of Penn State University, as we have worked together over the years to reach this milestone” -Drew Wells, Allegiant Vice President of Planning and Revenue

The new service will start in October, but you’re able to book right now on their website!

