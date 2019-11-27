Sam’s club issues lettuce recall

(WTAJ) — Sam’s club is advising its customers after an outbreak of E-Coli with some of their lettuce products.

The FDA and CDC indicate that lettuce from the Salina’s California growing region is likely a source for this outbreak.

Below is a full list of products that were from the area.

DESCRIPTION UPC
ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD 824862006303
CAESAR CHOPPED SALAD 30223041566
CAESAR SALAD22642000000
CAESAR SALAD BOWL 77745272498
CAESAR SALAD BOWL 30223018117
CAESAR SALAD KIT30223041412
CAFE CAESAR SALAD 22642100000
CAFE COBB SALAD22572000000
CHOPPED ROMAINE 7143000951
CHOPPED ROMAINE3022304022
COBB SALAD W/CHICKEN22624800000
COBB SALAD W/CHICKEN 22647100000
ORGANIC 50/50 BLEND816554020360
ORGANIC 50/50 BLEND 3022300423
ROMAINE BLEND SALAD30223011248
ROMAINE HEARTS302230403
ROMAINE HEARTS4069565165
ROMAINE HEARTS 27918201206
SANTA FE SALAD BOWL 77745299365
SANTA FE SALAD BOWL 30223018100
SPICED APPLE SALAD 824862006402
SPRING MIX 81655402010
SPRING MIX 30223043362
SPRING MIX3022304158

If you still have any of these products in your possession you are asked to not consume it.

You are asked to discard it and visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.

