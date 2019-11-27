Sam’s club issues lettuce recall

(WTAJ) — Sam’s club is advising its customers after an outbreak of E-Coli with some of their lettuce products.

The FDA and CDC indicate that lettuce from the Salina’s California growing region is likely a source for this outbreak.

Below is a full list of products that were from the area.

DESCRIPTION UPC ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD 824862006303 CAESAR CHOPPED SALAD 30223041566 CAESAR SALAD 22642000000 CAESAR SALAD BOWL 77745272498 CAESAR SALAD BOWL 30223018117 CAESAR SALAD KIT 30223041412 CAFE CAESAR SALAD 22642100000 CAFE COBB SALAD 22572000000 CHOPPED ROMAINE 7143000951 CHOPPED ROMAINE 3022304022 COBB SALAD W/CHICKEN 22624800000 COBB SALAD W/CHICKEN 22647100000 ORGANIC 50/50 BLEND 816554020360 ORGANIC 50/50 BLEND 3022300423 ROMAINE BLEND SALAD 30223011248 ROMAINE HEARTS 302230403 ROMAINE HEARTS 4069565165 ROMAINE HEARTS 27918201206 SANTA FE SALAD BOWL 77745299365 SANTA FE SALAD BOWL 30223018100 SPICED APPLE SALAD 824862006402 SPRING MIX 81655402010 SPRING MIX 30223043362 SPRING MIX 3022304158

If you still have any of these products in your possession you are asked to not consume it.

You are asked to discard it and visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.