Sam’s club issues lettuce recall

(WTAJ) — Sam’s club is advising its customers after an outbreak of E-Coli with some of their lettuce products.
The FDA and CDC indicate that lettuce from the Salina’s California growing region is likely a source for this outbreak.
Below is a full list of products that were from the area.
|DESCRIPTION
|UPC
|ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD
|824862006303
|CAESAR CHOPPED SALAD
|30223041566
|CAESAR SALAD
|22642000000
|CAESAR SALAD BOWL
|77745272498
|CAESAR SALAD BOWL
|30223018117
|CAESAR SALAD KIT
|30223041412
|CAFE CAESAR SALAD
|22642100000
|CAFE COBB SALAD
|22572000000
|CHOPPED ROMAINE
|7143000951
|CHOPPED ROMAINE
|3022304022
|COBB SALAD W/CHICKEN
|22624800000
|COBB SALAD W/CHICKEN
|22647100000
|ORGANIC 50/50 BLEND
|816554020360
|ORGANIC 50/50 BLEND
|3022300423
|ROMAINE BLEND SALAD
|30223011248
|ROMAINE HEARTS
|302230403
|ROMAINE HEARTS
|4069565165
|ROMAINE HEARTS
|27918201206
|SANTA FE SALAD BOWL
|77745299365
|SANTA FE SALAD BOWL
|30223018100
|SPICED APPLE SALAD
|824862006402
|SPRING MIX
|81655402010
|SPRING MIX
|30223043362
|SPRING MIX
|3022304158
If you still have any of these products in your possession you are asked to not consume it.
You are asked to discard it and visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.