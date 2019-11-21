A study suggests hiccups are good for development

(WTAJ/CNN) — They may be annoying, but scientists say hiccups may play a crucial role in our development.

In a study led by University College London, researchers monitored 13 newborns.

They found hiccupping triggered a large wave of brain signals.

The newborns had electrodes placed on their scalps and sensors on their torsos to monitor for hiccups.

Researchers found contractions in the babies’ diaphragms produced three brainwaves.

One researcher suggests the brain activity might help babies learn how to monitor breathing muscles.

It is leading to an ability to control breathing voluntarily.