Breaking News
Pennsylvania Senate passes minimum wage bill

A study suggests hiccups are good for development

Life & Health

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ/CNN) — They may be annoying, but scientists say hiccups may play a crucial role in our development.

In a study led by University College London, researchers monitored 13 newborns.

They found hiccupping triggered a large wave of brain signals.

The newborns had electrodes placed on their scalps and sensors on their torsos to monitor for hiccups.

Researchers found contractions in the babies’ diaphragms produced three brainwaves.

One researcher suggests the brain activity might help babies learn how to monitor breathing muscles.

It is leading to an ability to control breathing voluntarily.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss