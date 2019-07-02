DIRECTV no longer carries WTAJ-TV as of July 2nd.

Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Keep my WTAJ!”

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers are at risk of losing WTAJ-TV at 11:59p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the satellite television provider the right to continue to air your favorite newscasts and programs in Central Pennsylvania.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV decides not to carry WTAJ-TV, you would lose your local news, weather, emergency service updates, and community-focused programming that you so depend on. Great CBS programming includes PGA Golf and Steelers football will be affected too.

Q: Where will WTAJ-TV programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with a digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your WTAJ-TV station.

Q:What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other providers including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.