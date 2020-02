Are you a Creative Graphic artist? Want to show off your work to thousands of people every day? Come and work with WTAJ Your News Leader. Be a part of the fun fast-paced environment of local television.If you are creative and have extensive knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and After Effects and are able to work in a fast paced environment and have strong communications skills we want to hear from you.

E.O.E. WTAJ is owned and operated by Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.