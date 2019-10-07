News Videographer/Photographer

It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

WTAJ’s award-winning news team is looking for our next all-star!! We have an immediate opening for a weekend photojournalist/editor. The position requires working weekends and most holidays. We are looking for someone with a creative mind, strong attention to detail, and a passionate storyteller. As a photojournalist you will be traveling around to various communities in our coverage area and sharing their stories. Some days you might be required to shoot long-form news magazine type pieces, other days it might be shorter stories and live shots. As an editor, you will be responsible for editing newscasts 5 days a week on Adobe Premiere. The ideal candidate will bring a happy attitude and common sense to work every day along with being a flexible team player. 2 years of experience working in a newsroom is preferred, but not required. As long as you are creative and have a passion for videography, we can train you on the rest. EEO

To apply, CLICK HERE.