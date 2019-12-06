Breaking News
Employment
WTAJ-TV has an immediate opening for a dynamic News Director with the talent and energy to lead our News Department. This is a strong news market with Penn State University located right here. Applicants must have at least three years of news management experience and have a proven track record of running a winning day-to-day news operation in a competitive market. We want someone with great news judgment and superior communication skills, high expectations, innovative concepts for our multiple platforms, and a desire to always surpass the competition. Most importantly, the right person will be a creative thinker that can draw an audience with new ideas.

