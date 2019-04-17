Digital Executive Producer

The way our viewers consume WTAJ’s content is changing rapidly. People no longer want to just watch the news on TV. Folks in Central PA are hungry for content on other devices like tablets, phones, and computers. How do we creatively deliver it? If you can answer that question, we have just the job for you! WTAJ has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Executive Producer. The ideal candidate is both a newsroom leader and a visionary for where technology and the media world is going. You should understand how platforms like WordPress, Lakana, Facebook, Twitter, Social News Desk, and Crowdtangle work and you should be able to analyze data from Google Analytics and ChartBeat. Newsroom management experience is preferred, but not required. If you have what it takes to lead Central PA’s #1 Digital News Team to a new frontier please apply now. EOE.
