Digital Executive Producer

We are looking for the right person to help grow our daily lifestyle program – Central PA Live. If you bring fresh ideas and the drive to execute them we want to talk. You’ll be part producer, and part photog/editor working with our team to bring a get great segments on the show. Responsibilities could also include developing show themes, working with show hosts and contributors in developing compelling content that can also be used on-line, booking and guiding guests through the appearance process, booth producing and taking the show out of house for remote broadcasts. You will also work closely with the sales team on the execution of integrated advertising content. Successful candidate should have a minimum of 2 years’ experience writing, editing, and shooting. They will need strong writing and storytelling skills, remote broadcast experience and content generation skills. Digital knowledge and understanding of self-promotion in broadcast and social media is required. EOE

