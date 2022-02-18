Shy Beaver Boat Center has an immediate opening for a Marine Service Technician offering competitive health benefits and training.

About Shy Beaver Boat Center

Shy Beaver Boat Center was constructed in 1985. What began as a small tackle and accessory store for fisherman and campers grew into Raystown Lake’s premier boat dealership. Starting as a single room retail store and adding aluminum boats and repair service, Shy Beaver Boat Center has grown into a state of the art facility covering over seven acres and still growing. Today, Shy Beaver Boat Center offers the most complete spectrum of boats and accessories in the Raystown Lake area. The service is second to none with certified technicians in just about every aspect of marine service from engines & sterndrives to outboards. Seasonal storage and local marina service provided. Shy Beaver Boat Center has credited its growth to building a solid reputation of service done the right way and offering some of the best products available. Repeat business and customer loyalty has been the key for continued development.

Shy Beaver Boat Center is an authorized Avalon, Crownline, and Mercury Marine® dealership serving the James Creek, Pennsylvania area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in a new boat, pontoon, or yacht, our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding, from assisting while you’re making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization. At Shy Beaver Boat Center, we value the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with our customers, and we do that by giving you the best customer service available.

Our mission is to provide you, the customer, with the most current up to date service facility and technical service. We will treat you with respect and honesty and provide you with a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, a place where you are a friend.

IMMEDIATE OPENING FOR MARINE SERVICE TECH

WEBSITE: https://www.shybeaver.com/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ShyBeaverBoatCenter

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/shybeaverboatcenter/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ShyBeaverBoatPA

PHONE: (814) 658-3777

18605 Raystown Rd

James Creek, PA 16657