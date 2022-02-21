At Garvey Manor, employment is not just a job. We view our work as a ministry, an extension of the Carmelite Sisters’ Mission of caring for our residents.

“We, the employees of Garvey Manor, have been chosen to share the love of Christ with our residents. By offering our love, concern and hope to them and to each other, we show our dedication to respect the value and dignity of life. Quality of life and qualify of care are guided by the values of the Christian faith in the Carmelite tradition.

“God has blessed us with a gift and a responsibility – a ministry of love and kinship. We are rewarded with smiles, laughter, affection, wisdom, appreciation and personal fulfillment.

“We believe our services have become a ministry, renewing us to return God’s riches in the work of our hands.”

-Employee Mission Statement

