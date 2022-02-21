We will train you to obtain CDL A license!

The Galliker Dairy Company is a third-generation, family-owned regional dairy company headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania since 1914. As an employee of Galliker Dairy Company, you become part of that family. For over 108 years, the Galliker Dairy Company has been committed to bringing your family the freshest and most nutritious dairy products, iced teas, ice creams and fruit juices. Today, the Galliker Dairy Company is recognized as one of the major Mid-Atlantic dairies. Galliker’s distributes its products including milk, iced tea and ice cream throughout major portions Pennsylvania and Maryland as well as parts of Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey and North Carolina.

Some of our Driver Job Benefits:

4 day work week

Home every day

Will train to obtain CDL A license.

Local deliveries

Vacation Time

Competitive wage

Excellent benefit package which includes:

Low Deductible Medical and Dental plan

Life insurance

401k Savings Plan (company match)

Call Scott at (814) 553-8654 to schedule an interview time. Walk-ins are welcome.

WEBSITE: https://www.gallikers.com/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Gallikers

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/gallikers/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/gallikerdairy

PHONE: 800-477-MILK or (814) 266-8702

The Galliker Dairy Company

143 Donald Lane

Johnstown, PA 15907-0159