Centre County 911 Dispatch

9-1-1 Dispatcher (Full-Time) Base Pay $20.66/hr

Summary of Position

Receives 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency calls, evaluates the circumstances and provides appropriate responses.

Provides pre-arrival instructions and dispatches emergency services.

Utilizes Computer Aided Dispatch and radio equipment to receive, monitor, record, summarize, and/or transmit data relating to the emergency and determines the appropriate type of agency or agencies to respond to the specific emergency or call for assistance.

Provides support and resources to field units.

Pages on-call personnel for County/municipal agencies when needed.

Maintains confidential files and procedure records for department.

Utilizes radio, telephone, computerized, or other electronic equipment to dispatch specific law enforcement, fire, or medical units to the scene of an emergency based on pre-established response plans.

Interacts with general public, department, and field staff.

Obtains location of the emergency, the name of the caller, the nature and severity of the emergency, and obtains any other appropriate information.

Processes criminal history and records for police.

Processes various forms, reports, and other department paperwork as required.

Performs other job related duties as required.

Qualifications

Required Education: High school diploma or equivalent required. Additional training in 9-1-1 Emergency Communications, or training in one or more of the following related fields: Communications, Customer Service, Computers, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Law Enforcement, Firefighting, or any related College level course work preferred. Required Experience: One to two (1-2) years experience in 9-1-1 Emergency Communications, Communications, or related field preferred. Any current certifications in Emergency Services such as Emergency Medical Responder or Technician, CPR, Law Enforcement, and Fire would be helpful to be successful in this position.

Special Requirements

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and a willingness to travel as needed. Applicant must clear a fingerprint based criminal history background check. Must be able to keyboard/type a minimum of 25wpm. Must pass all pre-employment testing.

Miscellaneous Information

* ON THE JOB TRAINING PROVIDED * EVERY OTHER WEEKEND OFF SCHEDULE

WEBSITE: https://centrecountypa.gov/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CentreCountyGov/

PHONE: (814) 355-6700

Centre County Emergency Communications

420 Holmes St

Bellefonte, PA 16823