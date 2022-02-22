Centre Care offers a rewarding work environment where you can make a valuable contribution. To join our growing team as an RN, LPN, CNA, Dietary Aide, Housekeeping Aide, Maintenance or Administrative staff please fill out the application below carefully. You can also click directly on our Employment Opportunity tab below.

*Currently offering up to $4,000.00 in sign on bonus on select positions.*

Current Openings:

Temporary Nursing Assistant – Full and Part Time

Therapeutic Recreation Specialist – Full and Part Time

Line Cook/Prep Cook (evening shift 11-7 ) – Full Time

CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant – Full Time

LPN – Licensed Practical Nurse – Full and Part Time – All shifts

RN Registered Nurse – Full and Part Time – All shifts

Dietary Aide – Full and Part Time – Second and Third Shifts

Director of Business Development and Talent Acquisition – Qualifications & Requirements Link

We consider applicants for all positions on the basis of qualifications and without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, use of lawful products during non-work hours and any other legally protected status.

“I decided to work at Centre Care to help spread creativity, inner peace, joy, and beauty among the people here. From chair yoga to poetry – and even simply visiting with someone outside – it feels good to know that Therapeutic Recreation really makes a difference in the residents’ lives.”

– Jacqueline, Recreational Therapist

Centre Care subscribes to a non-discrimination policy. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. (EOE)

WEBSITE: https://www.centrecare.org/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CentreCarePA/

PHONE: (814) 278-6000

Centre Care Rehabilitation and Wellness Services

250 Persia Road

Bellefonte, PA 16823