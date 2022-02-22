Cambria Residential Services works with persons with disabilities, their families, and other organizations to achieve outcomes that will allow the person to fully realize a life that is purposeful and rewarding. The organization was founded in 1981 and recently celebrated it’s 40th anniversary. The organization operates residential group homes throughout Cambria County to achieve outcomes that will allow the person to fully realize a life that is purposeful and rewarding.

Employment Benefits/Highlights – Full time benefits include, health care, vision, dental, life insurance, and a generous retirement package. While the job can be challenging at times, it is very rewarding to help someone in need. I think, possibly put in the wording…HEROES APPLY HERE. If you think that is a good idea. I spent some time yesterday at the home, and the care worker in my mind, is a hero.

Open Job Positions – Residential Service Worker, both full and part time, in Johnstown, Portage, and Cresson.

WEBSITE: http://www.cambriaresidentialservices.org/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CambriaResidentialServices

PHONE: (814) 266-1829

Cambria Residential Services

338 Bloomfield Street, Suite 100

Johnstown, PA 15904

