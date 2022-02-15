2022 WTAJ Job Fair

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Veterans Voices
Honoring Black History
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
World News
Entertainment News
Food News
Making it Matter
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
BestReviews
Submit A News Tip
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
With COVID rules eased, Barcelona embraces festival’s return
Jefferson, Indiana counties fire and EMS to receive over $275k from grants
Pa. officer charged with attempted homicide after explosion
Police search for man involved in Johnstown Walmart theft
Gallery
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Science with Shields
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
China 2022
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
High school basketball scores & highlights from Monday, February 14th
Video
Top Stories
Paving the Way: Bald Eagle Area High School forms girls wrestling team
Video
Penn State’s road woes continue after loss to Minnesota
Video
Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope McVay, Donald want another
Oh baby! Rams’ Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Studio 814
Science with Shields
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Cambria county woman brings ‘glamping’ delivery to the area
Video
Top Stories
The Wedding Showcase features specialty vendors ready to help you plan your big day
Video
Top Stories
Super Puppy Bowl with Abby’s Angels Animal Haven
Video
Super Puppy Bowl with A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue
Video
Support Feeding America while stocking up for Game Day snacks & win a chance for Mario Lopez to crash your watch party
Video
Local cleaning service offers tips & tools for cleaning
Video
Community
Catholic Schools Week
Remarkable Women 2022
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Victoria, Vancouver & the Canadian Rockies with Christy Shields
Scenic Danube River Cruise with Morgan Koziar
Make Us Smile
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Search
Search
2022 WTAJ Job Fair
Placeholder
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!