Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
68°
Altoona
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
2022 Remarkable Women
COVID-19
Veterans Voices
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Food News
Making it Matter
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Submit A News Tip
Press Releases
Top Stories
PA woman charged with forging COVID-19 vaccine card
PennDot hosting public meeting for planned Route …
Bill de Blasio, ex-NYC mayor, to run for redrawn …
Mystery mail? Virginia man receives cryptic postcards …
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Senate Races
Pennsylvania Governor Races
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Science with Shields
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Altoona Curve
Nittany Nation
Road to the NFL
NFL Draft
Black & Gold Nation
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Red Flash face Hokies in regional opener
Video
Top Stories
District 6 baseball tournament is underway
Video
SEC spat: Fisher, Saban exchange accusations over …
Tiger trouble: Woods winces way through opening 74 …
Chicago-born rookie Suwinski homers, lifts Pirates …
Studio 814
Science with Shields
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Bellefonte man creates custom artwork out of wood
Video
Top Stories
Relay for Life nears in Blair, Centre Counties to …
Video
Top Stories
Try this Blue Crab Dip recipe from Maine Bay & Berry …
Video
Altoona Curve Honoring Mental Health Awareness Month
Video
Spruce up your space with luxury vinyl flooring from …
Video
Third Annual BBQ Bonanza at Huntingdon County Fairgrounds
Video
Community
$5000 Home Improvement Sweepstakes
2022 WTAJ Golf Card
WTAJ Job Fair
Victoria, Vancouver & the Canadian Rockies with Christy Shields
Scenic Danube River Cruise with Morgan Koziar
Make Us Smile
Contests
Local Events
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
WTAJ Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Please enter a search term.
Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Minute for Friday May 20, 2022
Record snow and heat coming to the United States
School Visit: Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center
Weather Minute for May 19, 2022
Weather Minute for May 18, 2022
View All Weather Headlines
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!