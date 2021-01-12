Homes on WeAreCentralPA.com

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Happy Holidays
Destination Pennsylvania
Regional News
National News
World News
Veterans Voices
Entertainment News
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
FBI, DOJ officials to provide update on charges related to Capitol riots
Live
Top Stories
Pres. Trump says speech at rally before Capitol riots was ‘totally appropriate’
Video
Oreo to release limited edition ‘strawberry frosted donut’ cookie with glittery creme
Video
Chick-fil-A giving out free chocolate fudge brownies in January
Police: Man charged after chasing wife, slashing her tire
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Pass or Fail
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
Science at home for kids
Top Stories
Free Centre Co. COVID-19 testing site to move locations
Top Stories
US asking states to speed vaccine delivery, not hold back 2nd dose
Video
Top Stories
7,275 new COVID cases reported, 446 in our central region on Jan. 12
Video
Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?
Gorillas at San Diego Zoo test positive for COVID-19
Video
DOH gears up for phase 1B of vaccine distribution
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
December 2020 Winter Storm
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
Big Game Bound
Sportsbeat
Masters Report
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Report: Alabama expected to hire Bill O’Brien as next offensive coordinator
Video
Top Stories
End of an era? Steelers facing big questions after loss
Eagles fire coach Doug Pederson
Video
Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93
Swogger leads Saint Francis women to sweep LIU-Brooklyn
Video
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Making it Matter
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Podcasts
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Momtrepreneurs
Have You Seen Me?
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
“Socks with Stories” help bring smiles to sick kids in the hospital
Video
Top Stories
MUST SEE: T-Rex attempts to make snow angels with tiny arms
Video
“And Just Like That:” A new chapter for the Sex and the City gals
Video
MUST SEE: Divers discover rare fossils in frozen lake
Video
Warding off skin woes this winter with tips from Dr. Love!
Video
Community
Local Events
Remarkable Women
Contests
Contest Winners
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
How to watch newscasts online
Search
Search
Search
Homes on WeAreCentralPA.com
Placeholder for content
February 07 2021 06:30 pm
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!