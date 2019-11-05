Home for the Holidays Contest

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Hunger Action Month
Pa Outdoors
Washington D.C. Bureau
Veterans Voices
World News
Entertainment News
Making it Matter
Lottery
BestReviews
Daily Newsletters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
No bull: Scientists potty train cows to use ‘MooLoo’
America’s oldest WWII veteran celebrates his 112th birthday
Disney+ ‘Hawkeye’ trailer features Christmas hijinks, gives off ‘Die Hard’ vibes
Dollar General opens new store in Blair County
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Science with Shields
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Sportsbeat
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Steelers rally to beat Bills 23-16 to open season
Top Stories
Penn State moves up to rank #10 in latest AP poll
Tailgating, face-painted fans back in force at NFL stadiums
Mets, Yankees and more pay tribute on 9/11 20th anniversary
ESPN College Gameday returns to Happy Valley
Remembering 9/11
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Studio 814
Science with Shields
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Back to School Recipes with Martin’s
Video
Top Stories
Sip & Paint Party to benefit Service Paws of Central PA
Video
Top Stories
Cute alert: Adopt Rosita at the Central PA Humane Society today
Video
Good Eats: Southern-style picnic tips with Chef Janet
Video
Drunken Mushrooms with Chef Terry
Video
J&J Cluckin Sammiches bring tasty wraps, sandwiches, & bubble tea to the 814
Video
Community
$4,800 Grocery Sweepstakes
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Homes
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays Contest
Don't Miss
‘Chasing Butterflies:’ A daughter’s love letter to late father after 9/11
Video
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!