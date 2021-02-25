Windy Hill Furniture Store

American Made
All of the products we offer are proudly made here by us or by other small shops & artisans throughout the USA.

Custom Order
Each piece is made to order just for you. Choose your own size, style, wood type/fabrics, finish, hardware & more.

Heirloom Quality
We believe in offering quality pieces that are constructed to last. Our pieces will be able to be passed down from generation to generation.

CONTACT US
info@windy-hill.net
(814) 684-5040
7361 Kettle Rd
Tyrone, Pennsylvania 16686
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Thursday
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Friday
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Sunday
Closed
FIND US ONLINE
REQUEST A QUOTE
VISIT US!