American Made

All of the products we offer are proudly made here by us or by other small shops & artisans throughout the USA.

Custom Order

Each piece is made to order just for you. Choose your own size, style, wood type/fabrics, finish, hardware & more.

Heirloom Quality

We believe in offering quality pieces that are constructed to last. Our pieces will be able to be passed down from generation to generation.

CONTACT US Monday Closed Tuesday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Wednesday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Sunday Closed FIND US ONLINE