Speedy Furniture’s roots go back over 50 years servicing western Pennsylvania. Today, Speedy Furniture’s many locations offer western Pennsylvania shoppers an impressive selection of name brand furniture from the world’s largest furniture manufacturers.

Speedy Furniture offers GUARANTEED LOW PRICES on a large selection of dining rooms and dinettes, living rooms collections in durable fabrics and quality leather, bedroom sets, an extensive line of fine affordable mattress sets in twin, full, queen, and king size, home entertainment centers, area rugs, lamps, and recliners. Speedy Furniture’s friendly and knowledgeable staff will work with you to find the right combination for any room in your home at a LOW price that is sure to surprise you!

CONTACT US Monday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Tuesday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Wednesday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Thursday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Friday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Saturday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Sunday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm FIND US ONLINE