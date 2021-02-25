For over 70 Years, Smithmyer Plumbing & Heating in Altoona, PA has provided residents with top-quality plumbing and HVAC services. We understand how frustrating it can be when heating and cooling systems aren’t working properly. Or the maddening sound of that leaky faucet continually dripping in the middle of the night. We want to help!

We offer repairs or replacement of all your plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems. Our upfront pricing is what sets us apart. You know your final bill before we start any work, so you aren’t surprised by any hidden charges. We also provide 24-hour emergency services because we know emergencies rarely happen during convenient hours. We want you and your family to have the peace of mind that you’re protected should any issue arise. Our knowledgeable team is always ready to help and we want to be your family’s plumber and HVAC service provider for years to come.

Monday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm Tuesday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm Wednesday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm Thursday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm Friday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm Saturday Closed Sunday Closed