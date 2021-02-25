After building more than 15,000 homes, Bob Poole, CEO of S&A Homes, is the first to acknowledge that his down-to-earth approach hasn’t shifted since day one. Since taking ownership of the company in 1980, Bob has instilled the belief that we build each home as if it’s the only home we are building. Our customer focus is the backbone behind S&A’s transformation from a local, custom home-builder started in 1968 to the award-winning regional builder we are today.

Just as your home should be built on a solid foundation, a company is built on solid principles that withstand the test of time. S&A Homes is built on three core pillars that make up our foundation.

