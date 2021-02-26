CONCRETE LIFTING, EPOXY FLOORING, PRESSURE WASHING

Richards’ LLC specializes in three services – Concrete Lifting , Epoxy Flooring , and Pressure Washing. Richards’ LLC services commercial and residential properties in State College, PA and surrounding areas. Read on to find out the benefits of each service.

DON’T REPLACE IT, RAISE IT with Richards’ LLC- Concrete Lifting !

Our method raises concrete that is uneven, sunken, and unsafe using environmentally-friendly and cost-effective polyurethane foam. And, it is HALF the cost of concrete replacement! Our concrete lifting can be used on stairs, sidewalks, pool decks, driveways, garages, store floors, roadways, parking lots, ADA ramps, bridges, and more! Check out our concrete video lifting below to see how it works!

LOOKING FOR DECORATIVE CONCRETE?

Richards’ LLC- Epoxy Flooring will resurface/refinish your existing floors to create a seamless surface that is resistant to chemicals, water, and oil stains. Epoxy creates a durable surface that withstands heavy traffic while boosting curb appeal and raising property value. Match any desired look with customizable colors & flakes! Our epoxy flooring can be used on garage floors, pool decks, basements, patios, driveways, sidewalks, store floors, and more!

READY FOR SPRING CLEANING?

Richards’ LLC- Pressure Washing can help! Regular pressure washing is preventative maintenance to your home or business. It helps to keep your property’s value while avoiding costly repairs. Pressure washing aids in the removal of mold and stains which also prevents damage to your property. Furthermore, it cleans off mildew and mold to help eliminate allergens and bacteria to help protect the health of your family! We can make your property shine!

Richards’ LLC is a locally owned, family-operated business. We are professionally trained, certified, licensed, & fully-insured. We have been working with concrete, pressure washing, & epoxy flooring for over 20 years.

Visit www.richardsllc.org , call (814) 548-7929, or email drichardsllc@gmail.com.

