DON’T REPLACE, RAISE IT! And save 50-55% on the cost of replacement.

Concrete lifting repairs that uneven and unsafe concrete with environmentally safe and cost effective polyurethane foam. No concrete splatter, no wash down needed, no heavy equipment driving through your landscaping, and ready to use immediately.

Watch our video below to see out concrete lifting works.

Richard’s Flooring also offers Pressure Washing and Epoxy Flooring

Pressure washing can prevent damage to your home and protect your family’s health while saving money and increasing the value of your home.

Looking for a durable seamless surface that resists water, oil stains, and chemicals? Check out our Eposy Flooring services on our website.

CONTACT US FIND US ONLINE